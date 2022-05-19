Draisaitl scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Flames in Game 1.

This was Draisaitl's third multi-point effort in eight playoff contests. He saw some shifts as a winger with Connor McDavid, but he also occasionally rotated into a center shift. Draisaitl has six goals, six assists, 21 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in the postseason. While he's rumored to be playing through an ankle injury, he's still dangerous enough to put up significant offense, especially in a high-scoring battle like Wednesday's series opener.