Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Racks up three points in Monday's win
Draisaitl scored a goal and two assists while adding four PIM, three shots, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.
The goal came on the power play, and while Draisaitl's performance was overshadowed by Connor McDavid's four-goal outburst, he still put together a very impressive DFS line of his own. The 22-year-old now has 13 goals and 45 points through 47 games on the season, including 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in the last eight games, and as long as he rides shotgun for McDavid on the Oilers' top line, Draisaitl will remain a potent fantasy asset.
