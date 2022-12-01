Draisaitl scored twice on six shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Draisaitl scored the Oilers' first and last goals in the game, and he also set up a Connor McDavid tally. Surprisingly, this was Draisaitl's first multi-goal game of the year, and it's the fifth time in 23 contests that he's racked up three or more points. The 27-year superstar has 15 tallies, 36 points (16 on the power play), 79 shots on net and a plus-4 rating this season.