Draisaitl scored a power-play goal and added two assists (one shorthanded, one on the power play) in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Connor McDavid stole the show with a hat trick to reach the 700-point mark in his career, but Draisaitl also had an excellent game. The 26-year-old had recorded just one shorthanded point in each of the last two years, and he's already matched that mark after setting up a Darnell Nurse goal Wednesday. Draisaitl is coming off of a 55-goal, 110-point season, and he'll likely continue to be one of the very best scoring talents in the NHL in 2022-23.