Draisaitl scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

With the Oilers down 2-1 in the second period, Draisaitl tied up the game with his 29th goal of the year on the power-play on a deflection of Evan Bouchard's shot. Draisaitl added a helper of his own in the third frame on Bouchard's game-winning goal. This was Draisaitl's 22nd multi-point game of the season and he now sits 11th in the league with 73 points over 56 contests.