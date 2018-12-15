Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Ranks squarely among elite

Draisaitl fashioned three assists to complement a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 home win over the Flyers.

Draisaitl is ranked 13th in the NHL with an offensive pace of 1.27 points per game. For the sake of comparing elite scoring wingers, he's hanging out in the same neighborhood as Toronto's Mitch Marner.

More News
Our Latest Stories