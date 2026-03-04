Draisaitl scored twice on four shots and added three assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Senators.

Draisaitl tallied twice in the first period and then set up two goals in the third period before helping out on Evan Bouchard's power-play marker in overtime. The 30-year-old Draisaitl has plenty of talent, but this was his highest-scoring game of the season and his fifth with at least four points. He's up to 33 goals, 57 helpers, 39 power-play points, 174 shots on net and a plus-14 rating over 59 appearances.