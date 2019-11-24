Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Rattles off three helpers

Draisaitl produced three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Draisaitl set up both of Connor McDavid's goals in the game, as well as an Ethan Bear tally in the first period. The trio of apples helped the German retake the league lead in points at 47 (16 goals, 31 assists), one ahead of McDavid. Draisaitl has only been held off the scoresheet three times in 25 games, and he's added 15 power-play points, 81 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating this season.