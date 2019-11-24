Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Rattles off three helpers
Draisaitl produced three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Draisaitl set up both of Connor McDavid's goals in the game, as well as an Ethan Bear tally in the first period. The trio of apples helped the German retake the league lead in points at 47 (16 goals, 31 assists), one ahead of McDavid. Draisaitl has only been held off the scoresheet three times in 25 games, and he's added 15 power-play points, 81 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Streak survives with assist•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Extends point streak to 12•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Five helpers in lopsided win•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Point streak reaches 10 games•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Apples everywhere in win•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores for 30th point•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.