Draisaitl posted an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
Draisaitl set up a Darnell Nurse goal in the second period. With a goal and an assist over the last two games, Draisaitl has gotten back on track after a two-game dry spell to begin November. He's up to 15 points (five goals, 10 helpers), 40 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 12 contests this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Pots goal in loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Provides two more assists•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Deals two helpers in overtime loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Explodes for four points•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: One of each in loss•