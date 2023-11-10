Draisaitl posted an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Draisaitl set up a Darnell Nurse goal in the second period. With a goal and an assist over the last two games, Draisaitl has gotten back on track after a two-game dry spell to begin November. He's up to 15 points (five goals, 10 helpers), 40 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 12 contests this season.