Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Reaches 20-goal plateau

Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Wild.

Draisaitl's goal tied the game at two early in the second period. The German's 20th goal was just a matter of time -- he's reached the threshold in four straight seasons. Draisaitl has 55 points (22 on the power play) and 104 shots on goal through 34 appearances in what's shaping up to be a career year.