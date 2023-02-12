Draisaitl found the back of the net in a 6-2 loss to Montreal on Sunday.

Draisaitl scored at 12:22 of the second period while Edmonton had the man advantage. He's up to 30 goals and 79 points in 52 games this season, including 38 power-play points. Draisaitl has been netting goals at a fantastic pace recently, providing eight markers -- along with nine assists -- over his last 12 games.