Draisaitl scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Draisaitl got his 10th goal of the year to tie the game at 2-2 midway through the second period. He also helped out on Connor McDavid's game-winner in overtime. Draisaitl had an 11-game point streak snapped Wednesday versus the Kings, but there's been little keeping the 27-year-old quiet this season. He's up to 30 points in just 18 contests while adding 58 shots on net and a plus-4 rating.
