Play

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Reaches 40-helper mark

Draisaitl produced an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Draisaitl joins teammate Connor McDavid as the only players in the league with 40 helpers this season. Draisaitl's 63 points trails McDavid by one in the Art Ross Trophy race. The German forward has two goals and three helpers in his last five outings.

More News
Our Latest Stories