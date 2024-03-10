Draisaitl notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Draisaitl extended his point streak to five games (three goals, six helpers) when he set up Ryan McLeod's tally 29 seconds into the game. The assist was Draisaitl's 50th of the year, getting him to 82 points over 62 contests to secure a point-per-game pace for the sixth straight campaign. The 28-year-old has added 167 shots on net, 64 PIM and a plus-21 rating while filling a key role in the Oilers' top six.