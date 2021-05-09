Draisaitl scored a pair of power-play goals on six shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Draisaitl's first goal of the game was his 500th career point, a mark he achieved in only 475 contests. He added another goal late in the second period for good measure, and it stuck as the game-winner. The 25-year-old has had an impressive season with 30 goals, 79 points, 160 shots on net and a plus-30 rating in 53 outings. Draisaitl's only been outplayed by teammate Connor McDavid, who's four-point effort Saturday gave him 100 on the year.