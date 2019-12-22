Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Reaches 60-point mark

Draisaitl scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Draisaitl tallied in the first period, which allowed Connor McDavid to reach 60 points with an assist. The two swapped roles to put the Oilers up 3-2 in the second period, and Draisaitl would reach 60 points (22 scores, 38 helpers) on the play. The German has 25 power-play points and 121 shots on goal. He's put up 11 points in as many contests in December, but that's come with a minus-16 rating.