Draisaitl produced a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The helper pushed Draisaitl's point streak to 10 games (seven goals, seven assists). During that span, he's picked up nine power-play points. The 27-year-old continues to cruise in second place in league scoring -- he's up to 36 goals, 54 helpers, 181 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 60 appearances this season, with 45 of his 90 points coming on the power play.