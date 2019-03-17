Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Reaches 90-point mark

Draisaitl had an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime with versus the Coyotes.

Draisaitl provided the secondary helper on Matt Benning's go-ahead goal in the second period. The German forward is up to 90 points for the first time in his career, with 42 goals and 48 helpers in 71 outings. While he saw his 14-game point streak end versus the Devils on Wednesday, he should continue to be an elite option through the end of the season.