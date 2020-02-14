Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Reaches 90-point threshold
Draisaitl recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.
Draisaitl reached the 90-point mark with the helper, his seventh point in the last three games. He's posted 32 goals, 58 assists, 174 shots and a minus-12 rating through 57 contests. The German needs 15 points to match last year's career-high output.
