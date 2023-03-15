Draisaitl provided two goals in Edmonton's 6-3 victory over the Senators on Tuesday.
Draisaitl's second goal extended Edmonton's lead up to 4-2 and proved to be the game-winner. He's up to 44 markers and 100 points in 66 contests this season. This is the fourth time in the last five campaigns that Draisaitl has recorded at least 100 points. The 27-year-old has been his typical dominant self lately with 15 goals and 24 points over his last 16 games.
