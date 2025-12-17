Draisaitl recorded four assists, including three on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

The star playmaker assisted in four of the team's six goals and reached the 1,000-point mark with a secondary assist in Edmonton's first goal -- a power-play tally courtesy of Zach Hyman. Per NHL.com, Draisaitl is the fifth-fastest player born outside of North America to reach 1,000 points, behind Peter Stastny (682 games), Jari Kurri (716), Jaromir Jagr (763) and Nikita Kucherov (809). Milestone aside, this four-point effort extended Draisaitl's prolific stretch to 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) over his last seven games.