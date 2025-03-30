Draisaitl (undisclosed) is expected to draw into the lineup Saturday versus Calgary, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.
Draisaitl missed four straight games due to the injury. He's expected to play alongside Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson in his return. Mattias Janmark, who has averaged 15:36 of ice time over Edmonton's past four games, is likely to see his role reduced due to Draisaitl's availability.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Probable for Saturday•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Unlikely to return this week•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Won't play against Kraken•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Doubtful against Jets•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Keeps streak alive with helper•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Hits 100-point mark•