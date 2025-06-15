Draisaitl logged an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Draisaitl set up Corey Perry's tally late in the third period, which briefly cut the Oilers' deficit to 4-2. The 29-year-old Draisaitl has four goals and four assists over eight games in this series. Overall, he's produced 11 goals, 22 helpers, 56 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-8 rating over 21 playoff outings. With the Oilers' season on the line in Game 6 on Tuesday, Draisaitl may see more shifts alongside Connor McDavid in an effort to spark the team's offense.