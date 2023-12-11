Draisaitl posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Draisaitl's last four points and eight of his last 10 points have come with the man advantage. The 28-year-old forward has a solid 11 goals, 21 assists, 16 power-play points, 73 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 25 outings this season. He's been steady throughout the campaign, but the resurgence of Connor McDavid over the last couple of weeks has Draisaitl playing second fiddle in the offense again.