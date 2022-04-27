Draisaitl notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.
Draisaitl extended his point streak to four games when he set up Connor McDavid's third-period tally. Draisaitl has earned 41 of his 109 points this season with the man advantage. The 26-year-old has added 275 shots on net, a plus-18 rating and 40 PIM in 79 contests.
