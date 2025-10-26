Draisaitl had two assists, including one on the power play, and added five shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Draisaitl also won 19 of 26 faceoffs while serving as the center on his own line. The 29-year-old had spent much of the early weeks of 2025-26 alongside Connor McDavid, but head coach Kris Knoblauch split them up to spread the wealth at 5-on-5 amid the Oilers' struggles in that situation. While it didn't work for the team, Draisaitl showed Saturday that he's more than capable of working on his own. He's up to five goals, four assists, five power-play points, 25 shots on net, four hits and an even plus-minus rating across nine appearances this season.