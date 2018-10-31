Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Records two points in home loss

Draisaitl recorded a goal and an assist Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to Minnesota.

The German also logged 7:07 of power-play time Tuesday, but Edmonton wound up going 0-for-5 with the man advantage. Despite the struggles on the power play in this one, Draisaitl has been solid overall this season, posting 13 points in 11 games. He belongs in your lineup each and every night.