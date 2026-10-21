Draisaitl scored two power-play goals on four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Draisaitl scored twice in a span of 1:06 across the first intermission, bringing his season total to eight goals. The German center has scored five times over his last four appearances, highlighting his ability to produce goals in bunches, and he has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his nine appearances to date. His continued partnership with Connor McDavid on Edmonton's top power-play unit remains a significant fantasy advantage, particularly given the Oilers' success in those situations. He has seven points (five goals, two assists) during his ongoing four-game point streak.