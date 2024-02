Draisaitl posted an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Draisaitl has 14 points through 10 outings in February, and that's with two scoreless efforts in the mix. He set up the second of Zach Hyman's tallies in Saturday's rivalry loss. Draisaitl is up to 71 points, 145 shots on net, 60 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 55 appearances this season.