Draisaitl recorded an assist, four PIM, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Head coach Dave Tippett shuffled his lines during Saturday's game, and that resulted in Draisaitl playing wing alongside Connor McDavid. That duo had the assists on Kailer Yamamoto's game-tying goal in the third period. The 25-year-old Draisaitl is mired in an eight-game goal drought, but he's managed eight assists in that span. The German superstar has 10 tallies, 36 points, 72 shots on net and a plus-16 rating in 26 contests.