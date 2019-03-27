Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Registers four points, hat trick

Draisaitl recorded a hat trick and an assist in an 8-4 victory against the Kings on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old has been incredible this season, and yet, he continues to amass new accomplishments. This is his first four-point game and first hat trick of the season. Draisaitl has 30 goals in the last 41 games, and he's averaging more than 1.75 points per contest since Feb. 19. Draisaitl is now one point shy of his first 100-point campaign, as he has 46 goals and 99 points in 76 games.