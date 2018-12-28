Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Registers goal and assist in loss
Draisaitl scored a power-play goal and drew an assist on another PP marker in a 4-2 loss to the Canucks on Thursday.
Draisaitl now has 15 power-play points this season, and 45 points total in 37 games. The German-born forward ranks among the elite players in the league, even though most of his brilliance is overshadowed by Connor McDavid. Logging nearly four minutes of power-play ice time each night, the points should keep coming for the 23-year-old in the second half of 2018-19.
