Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Relentless run continues

Draisaitl buried his 43rd tally of the season in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

He added four PIM but went minus-3 in the contest as well. Draisaitl has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last 17 games, collecting 25 points in that span. With 91 points from 72 outings this season, the German makes quite the Robin to Connor McDavid's Batman.