Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Relentless run continues
Draisaitl buried his 43rd tally of the season in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
He added four PIM but went minus-3 in the contest as well. Draisaitl has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last 17 games, collecting 25 points in that span. With 91 points from 72 outings this season, the German makes quite the Robin to Connor McDavid's Batman.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Reaches 90-point mark•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Three points extends streak•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Streak at lucky 13 games•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Streak chugs on with pair of points•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Pots 40th in win•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Streak at nine games, 12 points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...