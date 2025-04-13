Draisaitl (undisclosed) won't play against Winnipeg on Sunday and is questionable to face the Kings on Monday, according to head coach Kris Knoblauch.

Draisaitl may be out for the remainder of the regular season, making his availability for the beginning of the playoffs unclear. He will miss his fifth straight game versus the Jets on Sunday, and he has played in only three of Edmonton's previous 11 games. Draisaitl has amassed 52 goals, 106 points and 240 shots on net in 71 appearances this season.