Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Removed from LTIR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Draisaitl (lower body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
Draisaitl appears poised to return to action against Anaheim in Game 1 on Monday. He sat out the final 14 games of the 2025-26 regular season, finishing with 35 goals, 97 points and 186 shots on net in 65 appearances. Draisaitl should occupy a second-line role and see time on the top power-play unit in Monday's lineup versus the Ducks.
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