Draisaitl (personal) will be back in the lineup for Thursday's home matchup versus the Penguins, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Following a three-game absence, Draisaitl will be back in action and center the second line between Vasily Podkolzin and Jack Roslovic on Thursday. Due to Draisaitl's return, Alec Regula will come out of the lineup, giving the Oilers a normal configuration of 12 forwards and six defensemen. Draisaitl will also resume his usual role on the No. 1 power-play unit.