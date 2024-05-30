Draisaitl scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Draisaitl began the playoffs with a 13-game point streak, but the Stars silenced him in Games 2 and 3. He bounced back Wednesday, netting his 10th goal of the postseason just after a penalty kill that saw the Oilers take the lead on a Mattias Janmark shorthanded tally. Draisaitl is up to 26 points, 56 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-2 rating over 16 playoff contests.