Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Riding 10-game, 18-point streak

Draisaitl potted a pair of goals on six shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Draisaitl's point streak reached 10 games with the effort. He's amassed seven tallies and 11 assists during that span. He's picked up multiple points in five straight outings. For the season, the German superstar has 29 goals, 79 points and 155 shots on goal in 51 contests.