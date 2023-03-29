Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on four shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

This was Draisaitl's sixth straight multi-point effort, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in each of his last 10 games. He tallied in the first period and then set up Evander Kane's 300th tally in the middle frame. Draisaitl is up to 47 tallies, 116 points (57 on the power play), 227 shots, 58 hits and a plus-1 rating through 73 outings overall.