Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Riding four-game point streak
Draisaitl found the back of the net in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.
Draisaitl scored on the power play early in the second period to keep his four-game point streak alive. The young German has now totaled seven points (two goals and five assists) during the streak. Normally his fellow linemate Connor McDavid steals the headlines, but Draisaitl has quietly amassed 46 points in 48 games this season and remains worth starting every night.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Racks up three points in Monday's win•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Tallies two assists•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Multi-point effort against Vancouver•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Riding three-game point streak•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Invisible on power play•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores first goal in three weeks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...