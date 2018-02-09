Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Riding four-game point streak

Draisaitl found the back of the net in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Draisaitl scored on the power play early in the second period to keep his four-game point streak alive. The young German has now totaled seven points (two goals and five assists) during the streak. Normally his fellow linemate Connor McDavid steals the headlines, but Draisaitl has quietly amassed 46 points in 48 games this season and remains worth starting every night.