Draisaitl produced an assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Flames.

Draisaitl saw a heavy dosage of the Mark Giordano and Rasmus Andersson defense pairing from the Flames, and his line with Dominik Kahun and Kailer Yamamoto was limited to just two assists. The one helper was enough to extend Draisaitl's point streak to nine games. In that span, the German superstar has seven tallies, 11 helpers and a plus-9 rating. He's at 23 points, a plus-11 rating and 35 shots on net through 13 contests overall.