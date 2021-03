Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on six shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

Draisaitl's tally at 16:59 of the second period tied the game at 1-1, but it was all the Oilers could muster against Thatcher Demko. The tally extended Draisaitl's point streak to six games, during which he has six goals and five helpers. The German superstar is up to 16 goals, 45 points, 88 shots on net and a plus-20 rating through 30 contests this year.