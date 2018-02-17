Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Riding three-game point streak

Draisaitl scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

The goal was the 17th of the season for the German winger. He has now collected three goals and one assist during his current three-game point streak. With 50 points in 52 games in 2017-18, Draisaitl remains one of the few Oilers who can be depended on every night he is on the ice -- continue to deploy him across all formats with confidence.