Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Riding three-game point streak

Draisaitl scored a goal and collected an assist in Sunday's 6-5 shootout victory over the Ducks.

The young German is now building on his third point streak (three goals, two assists) in the month of February. In fact, Draisaitl has registered at least one point in all but three games this month. Head coach Todd McLellan has been shuffling in new cast members alongside Connor McDavid and Draisaitl on the top line recently but Draisaitl is worth starting every night despite who he skates with.