Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Riding three-game point streak

Draisaitl collected an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Draisaitl has three assists in his last three games and four points in his last five, giving the German winger 36 points in 42 contests overall. While the streak certainly helps, Draisaitl will be hard-pressed to match last season's eye-popping 77-point output. Draisaitl still remains valuable across all formats heading into the bye week.