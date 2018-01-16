Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Riding three-game point streak
Draisaitl collected an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Draisaitl has three assists in his last three games and four points in his last five, giving the German winger 36 points in 42 contests overall. While the streak certainly helps, Draisaitl will be hard-pressed to match last season's eye-popping 77-point output. Draisaitl still remains valuable across all formats heading into the bye week.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Invisible on power play•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores first goal in three weeks•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Gifts his fantasy owners three assists•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Chips in two helpers in 5-3 win•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Multi-point effort at center position•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Snaps five-game goal drought•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...