Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Ruled out Saturday
Draisaitl (eye) will not be in the lineup for Saturday's clash against the Senators.
Initial reports indicated that Draisaitl was steadily improving, but apparently his vision has not improved enough for him to suit up versus Ottawa. The winger has notched one goal and two helpers through the opening three games while averaging 20:14 of ice time. Rookie Kailer Yamamoto figures to replace Draisaitl on both the top line as well as on the power play.
