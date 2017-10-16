Draisaitl (concussion) won't play Tuesday's contest against Carolina.

The German forward first missed practice Oct. 11 with what was deemed an eye injury, and though he's recovered from that injury, concussion-like symptoms arose and have kept him off the ice since. The Oilers will be hoping that their second-leading scorer from a season ago can travel with the team for their upcoming three-game road trip that begins Thursday, and should issue a further update in advance.