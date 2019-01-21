Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores 100th career goal in loss

Draisaitl scored two goals -- including one on the power play -- and added an assist in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Draisaitl led all Edmonton forwards with 21:20 of ice time Sunday. Despite the loss, the German-born forward put on another impressive offensive showing, finishing with three points in what was an ugly loss for the Oilers even though they were able to make it somewhat interesting in the end. The 23-year-old is up to 59 points this season and on pace to put up career highs across the board, averaging 1.20 points per game in 2018-19.