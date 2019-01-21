Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores 100th career goal in loss
Draisaitl scored two goals -- including one on the power play -- and added an assist in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Hurricanes.
Draisaitl led all Edmonton forwards with 21:20 of ice time Sunday. Despite the loss, the German-born forward put on another impressive offensive showing, finishing with three points in what was an ugly loss for the Oilers even though they were able to make it somewhat interesting in the end. The 23-year-old is up to 59 points this season and on pace to put up career highs across the board, averaging 1.20 points per game in 2018-19.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores goal in fourth straight•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Registers goal and assist in loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Ranks squarely among elite•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Keeps rolling in Winnipeg•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Three points in triumph•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Snags helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...