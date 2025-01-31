Draisaitl recorded a power-play goal and took 10 shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Draisaitl continues to play at a high level and snapped a two-game goal skid with his 36th goal of the campaign. He's found the twine in four of his last six appearances, but his contributions aren't solely tied to his ability to score goals. He's cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last 11 appearances, a span in which he's posted 17 points and six multi-point performances.