Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on five shots in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Draisaitl has a goal in seven straight games, extending his career-best run of finishing. He's added five assists during an eight-game point streak while continuing to impress on offense for the Oilers. The 27-year-old is up to 36 tallies, 88 points (44 on the power play), 179 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 58 appearances this season.